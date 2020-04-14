UrduPoint.com
Austria Eases Lockdown As Global Hopes Mount For Virus Plateau

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 09:17 PM

Austria eases lockdown as global hopes mount for virus plateau

Austria cautiously eased confinement measures Tuesday as coronavirus deaths appeared to start levelling off in several hard-hit countries, though the world's top health body reignited warnings against lifting lockdowns too fast

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Austria cautiously eased confinement measures Tuesday as coronavirus deaths appeared to start levelling off in several hard-hit countries, though the world's top health body reignited warnings against lifting lockdowns too fast.

Austria followed Spain in slowly reopening some sectors, while US President Donald Trump said in his country -- the worst hit by far -- numbers were "plateauing".

Italy also allowed some business to resume, though a nationwide lockdown remained in place, keeping many in their homes.

As countries reach different stages of the coronavirus curve, debate is raging over whether to return to normal life and possibly risk a second wave of infections.

Not all countries are ready to reopen. France extended its nationwide lockdown for another month, while India said lockdown measures for its 1.

3 billion people would stay in place until May 3.

Since emerging late last year in China, the coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 120,000 and infected nearly two million, tipping the world towards a fierce economic recession as more than half of the globe hunkers down at home.

Governments are under pressure to keep their people safe while saving their economies from total collapse amid soaring unemployment rates and dire warnings of a hammering not seen since the Great Depression.

France on Tuesday said its economy is expected to shrink by eight percent, worse than previous projections, while in Britain the Office for Budget Responsibility fiscal watchdog said that GDP could fall by 13 percent.

