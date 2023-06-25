Austria Enhances Security Measures After Events With Wagner PMC in Russia - Chancellor

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) Austria believes that the events surrounding the Wanger Group private military company (PMC) in Russia are Moscow's internal affair, with Vienna continuing to increase security measures at some facilities on its own territory in response to the situation, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Sunday.

"After intensive consultations of the crisis cabinet of the federal government, it is clear that the developments in Russia is Russia's internal affair. We are closely watching the situation and are in constant contact with our international partners so as to act in a coordinated manner," Nehammer tweeted.

The Austrian Interior Ministry has taken security measures for certain facilities and enhanced "awareness of security bodies" so as to prevent Russia's internal matter from "playing out on the Austrian territory," the chancellor added.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports of alleged Russian military strikes on PMC Wagner camps were not true.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation on Saturday in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group PMC as an armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents.

Later in the day, the Belarusian presidential office said that Prigozhin had accepted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's proposal to stop the movement of Wagner troops in Russia and to take further steps to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin later confirmed the information, saying that the Wagner troops were returning to their field camps.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday evening that the criminal case against Prigozhin had been dropped and that he would leave for Belarus under guarantees given by Putin.