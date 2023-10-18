Austria ex-chancellor Kurz goes on trial over false testimony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Austria's former chancellor Sebastian Kurz goes on trial on Wednesday for allegedly giving false testimony, as wide-ranging corruption scandals rock the EU member.

Kurz is the highest-profile figure implicated in the scandals, and the case marks the first time in more than 30 years that a former chancellor has stood trial.

Once hailed as a "wunderkind" of Europe's conservatives, Kurz stepped down as chancellor two years ago following a string of graft accusations, including spending public money for favourable media coverage.

It marked the spectacular fall of the charismatic hardliner, who became the world's youngest democratically elected head of government in 2017 at the age of 31.

Kurz, together with two others, will go on trial for allegedly providing false testimony in 2020 to a parliamentary committee probing numerous graft allegations.

Kurz, 37, has repeatedly dismissed the accusation, asking to be acquitted in a statement submitted to the court last week, according to the Austrian news agency APA.

"Like many of the (corruption prosecutors') accusations, this one will turn out to be false," Kurz said on social media in August.

Both Kurz and his lawyer declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

He could face up to three years in jail if found guilty.

The trial is to start at 9:30 am local time (0730 GMT).

Kurz is only expected to testify later this week as opening statements are likely to take up most of the time on Wednesday.

Prosecutors have said they plan to call about 20 witnesses, including Kurz's former finance minister and other high-profile officials.

The former chancellor is accused of having downplayed his influence in appointing the head of a state-run company.

But chat messages leaked to the media suggested that Kurz discussed the matter with the official, who in one message says "I'm so happy. I love my chancellor."

Prosecutors have so far failed to land convictions linked to the series of scandals that have rocked the Alpine country of nine million people since 2019.

The prosecution, as well as the court itself, are "being put to the test," Die Presse daily noted in an editorial this week.

About three quarters of cases involving false testimony usually end in convictions, according to justice ministry statistics.