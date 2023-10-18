Open Menu

Austria Ex-chancellor Kurz Goes On Trial Over False Testimony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Austria's former chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Wednesday said he was innocent as he went on trial for allegedly giving false testimony, in the latest corruption scandal to rock the EU member.

Kurz is the highest-profile figure implicated in a series of scandals, and the case marks the first time in more than 30 years that a former chancellor has stood trial.

Once hailed as a "wunderkind" of Europe's conservatives, Kurz stepped down as chancellor two years ago following a string of graft accusations, including spending public money for favourable media coverage.

It marked a spectacular fall of the charismatic hardliner, who became the world's youngest democratically elected head of government in 2017 at the age of 31.

Kurz went on trial for allegedly providing false testimony in 2020 to a parliamentary committee probing numerous graft allegations.

"I hope for a fair process, and that in the end the accusations will be proven wrong," Kurz, 37, told reporters outside the courtroom before entering.

Dressed in a light shirt and dark suit, he slammed a "politicisation" of his case and said he was "confident" he would be acquitted.

If found guilty, Kurz could face up to three years in jail.

