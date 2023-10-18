Austria ex-chancellor Kurz goes on trial over false testimony

(@FahadShabbir)

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Austria's former chancellor Sebastian Kurz insisted he was innocent as he went on trial Wednesday accused of having given false testimony, the latest in a series of scandals to rock the country.

Kurz is the highest-profile figure implicated in a corruption scandal, and the case marks the first time in more than 30 years that a former chancellor has stood trial.

Once hailed as a "wunderkind" of Europe's conservatives, Kurz stepped down as chancellor two years ago following a string of allegations against him, including the improper use of public money.

It marked a spectacular fall of the charismatic hardliner, who in 2017, at the age of 31, had become the world's youngest democratically elected head of government.

Kurz went on trial for having allegedly given false testimony in 2020 to a parliamentary committee probing numerous graft allegations.

"I hope for a fair process, and that in the end the accusations will be proven wrong," Kurz, 37, told reporters outside the courtroom before entering.

Dressed in a light shirt and dark suit, he condemned the "politicisation" of his case, adding that he was "confident" he would be acquitted.

If convicted, Kurz could face up to three years in jail.