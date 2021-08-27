Austria Ex Far-right Chief Found Guilty Of Corruption
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 04:24 PM
Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :A Vienna court on Friday convicted the former leader of Austria's far-right Heinz-Christian Strache of corruption charges in a case stemming from a 2019 scandal known as "Ibizagate".
"Walter Grubemueller (Strache's co-accused) and Heinz-Christian Strache are guilty," judge Claudia Moravec-Loidolt announced to the court.