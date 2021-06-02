UrduPoint.com
Austria Ex-minister Who Danced With Putin Put On Rosneft Board

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 07:47 PM

Austria's former foreign minister who danced with President Vladimir Putin at her wedding has been confirmed on oil giant Rosneft's board of directors, the company said Wednesday

Moscow, June 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Austria's former foreign minister who danced with President Vladimir Putin at her wedding has been confirmed on oil giant Rosneft's board of directors, the company said Wednesday.

In 2018, Karin Kneissl, then Austria's foreign minister, made headlines when she invited Putin to her wedding and danced with him. The 56-year-old left the government the following year.

Kneissl was confirmed to the Rosneft board as an independent director, Rosneft said following an annual general shareholder meeting Tuesday.

She joins former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder, who has served as board chairman since 2017 and was confirmed to be earning a $600,000 salary in the role.

Rosneft, Russia's biggest oil producer, is headed by Igor Sechin, one of Putin's most loyal allies.

In recent years, Austria has emphasised close ties with Russia.

After a number of EU countries in 2018 expelled Russian diplomats over the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the UK, Austria said it would not follow, stressing its neutrality.

According to Kneissl's personal website, she had recently penned several opinion pieces for RT, a Russian-state funded news organization described by Kremlin critics as a propaganda channel.

