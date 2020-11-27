UrduPoint.com
Austria Expects Drop in COVID-19 Infections in Coming Days Due to Lockdown - Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The COVID-19 infection rate in Austria will significantly decrease in the comings days as a result of the recently introduced nationwide lockdown, Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said on Friday

The Austrian government introduced tougher stay-at-home measures from November 17 until December 6 due to an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases earlier this month. According to Anschober, the situation has now stabilized.

"We are now in a really important phase of the lockdown's second half which will determine what will happen to the incidence rate. We expect the numbers to drop significantly in the second phase. As you know, the [restrictive] measures produce effect in 12, 13, 14 days.

Today is the 11th day, which means that in the coming days there should be a sharp decline," the health minister told reporters.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz earlier announced the launch of a mass coronavirus disease testing program in December. The scheme is expected to begin in the first week of the next month with the testing of all the country's teachers and police officers. It is envisioned that the entire nation will be able to receive a test, should they volunteer, before Christmas.

Austria's COVID-19 case total currently stands at 264,692, and 2,886 people have died in the European country due to complications from the disease, according to government data.

