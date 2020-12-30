Austria Expects No Radical Changes in US Foreign Policy Under Biden - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Austria does not expect a radical change in the United States' foreign policy during the upcoming presidency of Joe Biden, but hopes for the return of the previous approach of Washington to international cooperation, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Wednesday.

"We should not expect a radical change of course in important matters. [Outgoing US] President [Donald] Trump has often demanded no more than his predecessors did: for example, he wanted Europe to assume more responsibility in the field of security policy. His predecessors may have formulated it differently and did not delete the tweets [they posted], but the message was really the same.

In relations with China or strategic partners such as Russia, there will be no major changes of course, but the tone will change completely," Schallenberg told the Austrian agency APA.

The minister has expressed hope that the new US administration will change its course toward international organizations after Trump suspended multilateral cooperation by withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement, the World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization.

According to Schallenberg, the need for cooperation with Washington in areas where US policy is important has increased significantly.