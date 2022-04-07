UrduPoint.com

Austria Expels 4 Russian Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Vienna has decided to expel four Russian diplomats, the Austrian foreign ministry said on Thursday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Vienna has decided to expel four Russian diplomats, the Austrian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"The Federal Ministry for European and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria announces its decision to revoke the diplomatic status of three staff members of the Russian Embassy in Vienna and one staff member of the Russian Consulate General in Salzburg," the ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

The diplomats are requested to leave the country by April 12, the ministry added.

