Austria Expels Russian Diplomat Over Espionage Allegations - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Austria has declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata over espionage suspicions, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported Monday.

According to the outlet, the diplomat has to leave the country by September 1.

The newspaper suggested that the diplomat was involved in industrial espionage with the help of an Austrian citizen.

In June, an Austrian court sentenced a retired colonel of the Austrian Armed Forces to three years in prison on charges of espionage for Russia.

Moscow has expressed protest to Austria over the allegations, remarking on the lack of evidence.

More Stories From World

