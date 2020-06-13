UrduPoint.com
Austria Expresses Support For International Criminal Court After US Sanctions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 07:49 PM

Austria's Foreign Ministry on Saturday expressed its utmost support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) after US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on the organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) Austria's Foreign Ministry on Saturday expressed its utmost support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) after US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on the organization.

"Austria strongly supports the @IntlCrimCourt and the rule of law in international relations.

The #ICC must conduct its investigations independently and impartially without outside pressure or interference," the ministry wrote on its Twitter page.

Earlier in the week, Trump authorized sanctions against ICC judges and investigators looking into alleged war crimes committed by US forces in Afghanistan.

