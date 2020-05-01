UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria Extends Air Traffic Suspension With Several States Including Russia Until May 22

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 03:07 PM

Austria Extends Air Traffic Suspension With Several States Including Russia Until May 22

The Austrian authorities have extended the suspension of air traffic with a number of countries, including Russia, until May 22 in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the order issued by the Federal Ministry for Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The Austrian authorities have extended the suspension of air traffic with a number of countries, including Russia, until May 22 in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the order issued by the Federal Ministry for Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection.

Austria suspended air traffic with Russia on March 17. The current restrictions also concern China, Iran, Switzerland, France, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ukraine. Aircraft from South Korea will be able to land in Austria starting from May 1.

In addition, the authorities extended two-week quarantine measures for all arrivals in Austria by plane until May 31.

Austria has also suspended railroad traffic with Italy, Switzerland and Liechtenstein at least until May 22.

Despite the COVID-19 lockdown remaining in place in Austria, the country began gradually easing business restrictions in mid-April. On April 14, small stores, as well as construction and gardening shops, were allowed to resume operations while keeping the number of visitors under strict control.

Food services are not expected to resume work in the landlocked Alpine nation earlier than May 15 and hospitality businesses earlier than May 29. Mass public gatherings are expected to remain banned at least until the end of August.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Iran Russia China France Traffic Alpine Austria Spain Italy United Kingdom South Korea Switzerland Liechtenstein Netherlands March April May August All From

Recent Stories

Ghalti deals with themes of greed: Asma Sayani

2 minutes ago

GCU starts ONLINE Durs e Qur'an

18 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif rejects reduction in POL prices

21 minutes ago

QAU starts anti-corona spray in its premises

22 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Singapore Grows by Ove ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan Post revenue witnesses an increase regula ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.