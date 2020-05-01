Austria Extends Air Traffic Suspension With Several States Including Russia Until May 22

The Austrian authorities have extended the suspension of air traffic with a number of countries, including Russia, until May 22 in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the order issued by the Federal Ministry for Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The Austrian authorities have extended the suspension of air traffic with a number of countries, including Russia, until May 22 in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the order issued by the Federal Ministry for Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection.

Austria suspended air traffic with Russia on March 17. The current restrictions also concern China, Iran, Switzerland, France, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ukraine. Aircraft from South Korea will be able to land in Austria starting from May 1.

In addition, the authorities extended two-week quarantine measures for all arrivals in Austria by plane until May 31.

Austria has also suspended railroad traffic with Italy, Switzerland and Liechtenstein at least until May 22.

Despite the COVID-19 lockdown remaining in place in Austria, the country began gradually easing business restrictions in mid-April. On April 14, small stores, as well as construction and gardening shops, were allowed to resume operations while keeping the number of visitors under strict control.

Food services are not expected to resume work in the landlocked Alpine nation earlier than May 15 and hospitality businesses earlier than May 29. Mass public gatherings are expected to remain banned at least until the end of August.