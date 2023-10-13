Austria extends border checks with Slovakia

VIENNA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) -- Austria on Friday announced an extension of border checks with Slovakia until Nov. 2 to curb illegal migration.

Austria initially introduced the border control on Oct. 4 for a 10-day period.

Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner told a press conference held here that his country is extending the border checks to crack down on any "evasive" attempt to smuggle people via the central European country.

The extension is conducted in coordination with the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovak security authorities, Karner said.

The Czech Republic and Poland on Thursday also extended their border checks with Slovakia to Nov. 2, which were first imposed in early October to address illegal migration concerns.