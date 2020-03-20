Austria extends confinement measures until April 13

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Friday said his country would extend strict measures put in place to stem the coronavirus pandemic until April 13.

"The measures will be extended until April 13," Kurz told reporters, adding the government wouldevaluate later if it could ease measures step-by-step after April 13.