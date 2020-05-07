UrduPoint.com
Austria Extends Coronavirus-Related Border Controls Until May 31

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

Austrian authorities have decided to extend border controls introduced as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 until May 31, media reported on Wednesday, citing an order of the Interior Ministry

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Austrian authorities have decided to extend border controls introduced as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 until May 31, media reported on Wednesday, citing an order of the Interior Ministry.

According to Kurier newspaper, controls will be extends at the borders with Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Slovenia.

The measure prescribes that people can cross the border only at specially organized border crossings. All arrivals have to provide a medical certificate confirming a negative coronavirus test. The certificate must be made no later than four days before the entry date. Those who do not provide a certificate will be denied entry.

On April 14, Austrian authorities began the step-by-step suspension of the restrictive measures introduced to curb the spread of coronavirus. All shops, hairdressers and beauty salons have already opened. The regime of self-isolation was canceled on May 1, however, in public places it is necessary to maintain social distancing. It is also obligatory to wear face masks in public transport and shops.

Food services are not expected to resume work in the landlocked Alpine nation earlier than May 15 and hospitality businesses earlier than May 29. Mass public gatherings are expected to remain banned at least until the end of August.

