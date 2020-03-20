UrduPoint.com
Austria Extends Coronavirus-Related Restrictive Measures Until April 13 - Chancellor

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 08:21 PM

Austria is going to prolong business and school closures and social distancing until April 13 as part of a nationwide effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Austria is going to prolong business and school closures and social distancing until April 13 as part of a nationwide effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.

"Many people ask what will happen next and whether what we are doing is working. Today I can give you a clear answer to this question: we are doing everything right," Kurz said at a press conference broadcast by Austrian media.

Acknowledging the effectiveness of social distancing in reducing the risk of infection, he further said "I ask you to hang on.

We must continue adhering to the measures taken."

Austria has tightened up measures against COVID-19 since Monday. In addition to banning flights to and from France, Spain and Switzerland and introducing border checks with its immediate neighbors, the landlocked Alpine nation has temporarily closed all educational institutions and food services. Only grocery stores and pharmacies remain open at this time in Austria.

The coronavirus toll in Austria is presently 2,388 cumulative cases, with six fatalities and nine recoveries.

