Austria Further Eases Virus Lockdown Measures

Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:22 PM

Austria further eases virus lockdown measures

Austria said Tuesday citizens would be allowed to leave the house for non-essential trips as it eases coronavirus lockdown measures, but said limits on gatherings and social distancing rules would remain in place

Currently, residents are permitted to leave the house only for certain trips, including to go to work if they cannot do their jobs from home, or to buy food or seek medical care, according to restrictions rolled out in mid-March.

But from May 1, people will be permitted to leave their homes with fewer restrictions, as long as they do not meet in groups and respect social distancing rules.

Public gatherings will be limited to 10 people, or 30 for funerals, until at least the end of June.

Citizens are also expected to keep one meter (three feet) away from those they do not live with, and face masks will still be mandatory in shops and on public transport.

