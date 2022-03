Austria, Germany, Hungary Oppose Severing Trade Relations With Russia - Polish Leader

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Austria, Germany, and Hungary oppose cutting trade relations with Russia, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, the major nations, particularly Germany, but also other big countries and some small ones like Austria or Hungary, are more restrained.

They refrain from far-reaching conclusions such as decisions to shut down trade with Russia as quickly as possible, here and now," Morawiecki told reporters at the EU summit in Brussels.