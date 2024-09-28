Open Menu

Austria Greens Leave Transport Pass As Legacy Ahead Of Vote

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Austria Greens leave transport pass as legacy ahead of vote

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Sunday's national vote in Austria is expected to punish the Greens, whose support has plunged since 2020 when they formed an unprecedented coalition with the conservatives.

But some of their popular initiatives will remain, including a pass that allows holders to take public transport throughout the country for 1,095 Euros ($1,224) a year, or three euros per day.

"I just jump on the train and go, so that's really convenient," said Liselotte Zvacek, a 62-year-old consultant living near Vienna who uses the so-called "Klimaticket" to commute every day and to visit family.

Launched in 2021 with the objective of reaching 100,000 users, more than 300,000 people have the passes.

"That's more than I've ever dreamed of," outgoing environment minister Leonore Gewessler of the Greens told AFP, hailing "a real impact" to reduce CO2 emissions with Austrian trains running on renewable electricity.

