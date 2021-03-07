(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) Austria has halted inoculations with a batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses as a precaution after one vaccinated woman died and another developed pulmonary embolism, the Austrian Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) said on Sunday.

According to BASG, a 49-year-old woman died due to severe coagulation disorders, while a 35-year-old woman with pulmonary embolism was already recovering.

Both women received their COVID-19 vaccine doses from the same AstraZeneca batch at a health center in the Zwettl district in the Lower Austria state.

"There is currently no evidence that proves of a link [of these incidents] to the vaccination," the agency said, adding that coagulation disorders are not among known side-effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The BASG specified that inoculations were suspended as a precaution and an investigation into these cases has been launched.