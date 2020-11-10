Austria Hosts International Videoconference on Anti-Coronavirus Measures - Chancellor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The leaders of Australia, Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Israel and Norway have participated in a videoconference, which focused on the measures that should be taken to contain the second wave of COVID-19, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Just hosted a videoconference with the heads of state & government of first mover countries... We exchanged [ideas] on how to cope with the second wave of #COVID19 & progress with respect to the development of treatments and vaccines," Kurz said.

The rapid growth of the COVID-19 infections in the fall forced the European leaders to impose new curfews, lockdowns or declare a state of emergency to contain the spread of the virus. In late October, President of the European Council Charles Michel called on European leaders to increase the number of tests and organize the vaccination campaign to stop the pandemic.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, up to 9,245,073 COVID-19 cases were registered in the EU/EEA and the UK, with 1,255,831 deaths.