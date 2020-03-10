Austria imposes border restrictions with Italy over virus

UrduPoint.com
Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Tuesday said Austria was restricting travel from Italy, which has been hard hit by the coronavirus

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Tuesday said Austria was restricting travel from Italy, which has been hard hit by the coronavirus.

"We are putting in place an entry ban for people from Italy to Austria, unless they have a doctor's certificate," Kurz told reporters.

Austrians in Italy will be allowed to return as long as they agree to a two-week home quarantine, he added.

