Austria Imposes COVID-19 Lockdown From Monday - Chancellor

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 02:57 PM

Austria imposes a national COVID-19 lockdown starting from Monday, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Austria imposes a national COVID-19 lockdown starting from Monday, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday.

"Starting Monday, a national lockdown will take effect for a maximum of 20 days. Every ten days an assessment will be made. It will automatically end no later than December 13th, from that day the lockdown will end for vaccinated and recovered patients," the chancellor told a press conference.

