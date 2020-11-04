UrduPoint.com
Austria Intelligence Was Warned Attacker Tried To Buy Ammunition: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:27 PM

Austria intelligence was warned attacker tried to buy ammunition: minister

Austria's domestic intelligence service received warnings from neighbouring Slovakia that the IS sympathiser behind a deadly shooting in Vienna wanted to procure ammunition, the interior minister said Wednesday

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Austria's domestic intelligence service received warnings from neighbouring Slovakia that the IS sympathiser behind a deadly shooting in Vienna wanted to procure ammunition, the interior minister said Wednesday.

"In the last few hours information has come to light that some time prior to the terror attack, Slovakian intelligence informed (Austria's domestic intelligence service) the BVT about the attacker. The information was that he wanted to get ammunition," Karl Nehammer told a press conference.

More Stories From World

