Austria Intends to Hold International Conference on Belarus in Vienna on November 22

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The Austrian Foreign Ministry plans to host an international conference on the situation in Belarus on November 22 in Vienna, the APA news agency reported on Thursday, citing a spokesperson for the ministry.

In June, exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya reportedly proposed the Austrian government to initiate a high-level conference on the political crisis in Minsk.

"Austria and the international community should not turn a blind eye to the difficult situation in Belarus, and it is particularly important to gather different actors and discuss together how to find a way out and improve conditions for an inclusive dialogue," the ministry told the agency.

It did not provide information about the participants of the conference and the preparation process.

Franak Viačorka, senior advisor to Tikhanovskaya, told the Austrian news agency that the event would welcome "speakers from different countries, representatives of the democratic forces of Belarus," and government officials from other states.

Officials from Minsk have also been invited to the conference but it is unclear whether they will come, he added. Invitations repotedly have been sent to experts rather than politicians.

After the victory of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in the August 2020 election, the country plunged into a series of nationwide anti-government protests, with the opposition insisting that the vote was rigged. The opposition and its supporters maintain that Tikhanovskaya was the true winner.