Austria Lifting Restrictions On Air Travel With Russia From November 9 - Foreign Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Austria will lift all the coronavirus-related restrictions on air traffic with Russia starting from November 9, but the rules of entry will remain unchanged, recently appointed foreign minister Michael Linhart said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Russia also intends to lift restrictions on air traffic with Austria from November 9.

"We strongly welcome the Russian proposal and, in response, we will also remove all the restrictions on air traffic. Of course, the rules of entry remain unchanged, " Linhart said.

Russians are currently able to enter Austria, including with a tourist visa. However, those who cannot provide a certificate confirming inoculation with a vaccine approved by the European Union or the World Health Organization will have to quarantine for 10 days. The quarantine can be completed ahead of schedule if a negative test is provided on the sixth day after the arrival.

