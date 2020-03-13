UrduPoint.com
Austria Likely To Announce More Drastic COVID-19 Response Measures On March 14 - Source

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 06:55 PM

Austria Likely to Announce More Drastic COVID-19 Response Measures on March 14 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Austrian authorities on Saturday are expected to announce additional restrictive measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including shutting down all shops and restaurants, a source in the national parliament told Sputnik on Friday.

"We hear from our colleagues in the government that tomorrow at noon the authorities will announce more drastic measures over the COVID-19 outbreak," the source said.

Earlier this week, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz placed an entry ban for those arriving from Italy without a medical certificate that confirms the absence of the coronavirus.

The country also suspended all flights and train traffic from Italy.

The new measures, according to the source, will be aimed at minimizing social activities and contacts.

"The authorities may order to shut down all shops and restaurants with the exception of stores selling basic life necessities, such as supermarkets, food vendors and pharmacies," the source said.

The source further speculated that if the virus continued to spread across Austria the nation could be put under complete lockdown.

As of Friday, more than 400 people have been infected with the virus in Austria, according to its Health Ministry.

