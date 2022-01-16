UrduPoint.com

Austria Looking Into Solutions For People Vaccinated With Sputnik V - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2022 | 09:00 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) Austria's COVID-19 coordination panel, GECKO, is considering possible options for people who vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V, which has not been approved by the EU yet, and do not have Austrian vaccination certificates, Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein said Sunday.

"GECKO is already looking into what to do with people who, for example, have had two Sputnik V shots but do not have an Austrian vaccination certificate," the minister told a briefing.

Compared to other European countries, Austria has "relatively many" people who used the Russian vaccine, the minister said.

The European Medicines Agency is still in the process of assessing Sputnik V.

