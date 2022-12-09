UrduPoint.com

Austria Losing Neutral Status Harms Moscow-Vienna Relations - Russian Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 12:36 AM

Austria is losing its neutral status in world politics in many respects under the influence of the "world hegemon," which has negatively affected bilateral relations between Vienna and Moscow, Russian Ambassador Dmitry Lyubinsky said on Thursday

"The most serious rift in world politics, unfortunately, has directly affected our bilateral relations with Austria. With a big minus sign. Austria is not only losing the value of its neutral status in world politics in many respects, but even signs of its independence are melting before our eyes under the heel of the 'world hegemon,' just like in many European countries pretentiously calling themselves 'developed democracies'," Lyubinsky said at a conference of Russian compatriots living in Austria.

As a result, the value of Vienna as a capital of multilateral diplomacy is decreasing, along with its importance in Russia's coordinate system, the Russian ambassador added.

On October 26, 1955 Austria adopted the Constitutional Law on Neutrality, in which the country declared its commitment to maintain and defend its neutral status with all possible means. For more than half a century, Vienna has been building its foreign policy based on this special status of permanent neutrality in world politics, but has sided with the US and its NATO allies on Ukraine, adopting sanctions against Russia and sending protective gear and fuel to Kiev.

