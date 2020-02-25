Austria Making Every Effort to Contain Spreading of Coronavirus - Chancellor

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Austria is doing everything possible to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Austria's first two cases of coronavirus were detected in the southern state of Tyrol, bordering disease-stricken Italy.

"All measures are taken to prevent the spread [of the virus] in the best way.

Currently, the access to the working and residential areas [of infected patients] is restricted, and they are quarantined and being treated," Kurz told reporters.

Kurz added that he was in close contact with the Austrian interior and health ministers.

To date, the COVID-19 outbreak has already infected over 80,000 people worldwide, with a death toll of more than 2,700. Recovery rates are on the rise, however, with over 27,000 patients now having been discharged from hospitals around the globe.