UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria Minister Wants Airline Aid Tied To Climate Protection

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:42 PM

Austria minister wants airline aid tied to climate protection

Any government aid to help Austrian Airlines get through the coronavirus crisis should be conditional on the carrier improving climate protection, Austria's environment minister said Friday

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Any government aid to help Austrian Airlines get through the coronavirus crisis should be conditional on the carrier improving climate protection, Austria's environment minister said Friday.

"When we take several hundred million (euros) into our hands, then this money has to be tied to conditions. It's taxpayers' money, and the taxpayer should benefit when the business is doing better again," said Leonore Gewessler, whose Green party is a junior partner in Austria's coalition government.

"And when it is a sector severely tested by the climate crisis, it will be about setting out conditions that will advance climate protection," she added in the interview with the Kurier daily.

Expert suggestions included slashing short distance flights and using alternative fuels, she said.

The Greens formed a coalition government with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's conservatives in January, promising to invest massively in climate protection.

A subsidiary of the German giant Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines has grounded its planes until May 17 due to the collapse of air travel caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.

Austrian Airlines management has asked for state aid, with media reports putting the help needed at 500 to 800 million Euros ($540 to 870 million).

Related Topics

Business German Austria Money January May Media Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Taraweeh, Eid prayers to be performed at home if c ..

16 minutes ago

Importance Of Turkmenistan's Permanent Neutrality ..

1 hour ago

Nearly 17,000 Italian health workers infected with ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh minister reviews arrangements at quarantine ..

4 minutes ago

Ford expects $2 bn loss in Q1 as virus shutdowns h ..

4 minutes ago

Exit lockdowns with caution to avoid being confine ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.