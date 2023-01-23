UrduPoint.com

Austria Not Participating In Supply Of Lethal Weapons To Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Austria Not Participating in Supply of Lethal Weapons to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Austria does not participate in the supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday.

"We, Austria, as a neutral country, we cannot take part in this (the supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine), but we do not prevent others (from doing this)," Schallenberg told reporters in Brussels.

Austria is very closely following the debate between Germany and France on the supply of heavy weapons to Kiev, the foreign minister added.

