Austria Not Planing To Withdraw OSCE Observers From Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Austria has no plans to withdraw its observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) special monitoring mission in Ukraine (SMM), the Austrian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Austria has no plans to withdraw its observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) special monitoring mission in Ukraine (SMM), the Austrian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

The OSCE's SMM confirmed on Sunday that some countries withdrew their observers from Ukraine, but added that the mission would continue monitoring in the country.

"Just as the Austrian embassy staff in Kiev will hold their ground, Austria will continue to support the SMM with personnel. Only due to the active participation, the SMM will remain fully operational.

The OSCE can count on Austria's support," the Foreign Ministry said.

Four of the 12 Austrian SMM observers are in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the ministry noted, adding that the decision on their further work will be taken by the OSCE.

On Friday, CNN reported that the United States was planning to withdraw observers from the OSCE's mission in Ukraine and staff from the US Embassy in Kiev.

Later on Sunday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed serious concern about the decision of a number of countries to redeploy their representatives to OSCE.

