Austria Not Yet Planning to Open Borders for Non-EU States Due to COVID-19 - Ministry

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Austria is currently not planning to open the borders for non-EU countries despite a recommendation of the Council of the European Union, Austrian Foreign Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Wednesday, speaking on the easing of the entry restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 30, the Council of the European Union published a list of 14 countries, whose residents can travel to the bloc starting July 1. The list includes Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

China was not on the list but its residents were also recommended to be allowed to enter pending confirmation of reciprocity.

"We are not planning any measures regarding third countries so far," Schallenberg said at a press conference.

According to the minister, Austria was originally focused on the intra-European zone and views the list of the EU Council regarding third countries as a recommendation.

The United States, Brazil and Russia are not on the list.