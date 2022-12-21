UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2022 | 09:46 PM

Austria has overtaken Germany in terms of how much it has paid its citizens in financial assistance amid energy and economic crises, the Austrian government said on Wednesday.

According to a document presented by the government, an Austrian citizen could receive on average 4.147 Euros ($4,400) in crisis relief assistance versus 3.511 euros per person in Germany. At the same time, Austria has so far allocated around 37.3 million euros in total to relief measures, with Germany spending some 295 million euros for this purpose.

Austria's relief measures include a mechanism to curb rising energy prices and three relief packages adopted by the government earlier in the year, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer told a briefing, commenting on the document.

The Austrian leader noted that the outgoing year was "tough." At the same time, he said that the country reduced its dependency on Russian gas from 80% to 20%, while filling its gas storages to over 90% of their capacity.

Global energy prices have been rising as part of a global trend since 2021. After Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February and the West adopted several sanctions packages against Moscow, gas prices accelerated their growth, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas and pushing many countries to resort to contingency measures.

