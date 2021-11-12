UrduPoint.com

Austria Plans Lockdown For Those Not Vaccinated Or Cured

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 06:38 PM

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said Friday he wanted to introduce a nationwide lockdown for those not vaccinated or recovered from coronavirus, as the country struggles with rapidly rising cases.

"The aim is clear: we want on Sunday to give the green light for a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated," Schallenberg told a press conference.

