Austria plans lockdown for those not vaccinated or cured

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said Friday he wanted to introduce a nationwide lockdown for those not vaccinated or recovered from coronavirus, as the country struggles with rapidly rising cases.

"The aim is clear: we want on Sunday to give the green light for a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated," Schallenberg told a press conference.