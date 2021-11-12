Austria Plans Nationwide Lockdown for Unvaccinated

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday his government wanted to introduce a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated to rein in the COVID-19 outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday his government wanted to introduce a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated to rein in the COVID-19 outbreak.

A virtual meeting of Federal and regional authorities on COVID-19 response was called for Sunday after the worst-hit region of Upper Austria and the city of Salzburg asked for a federal go-ahead to impose lockdowns locally starting Monday.

"The goal is quite clear: we will give the green light for a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated," Schallenberg told a press conference, stressing that a federal approach was needed.

The chancellor argued that it would be unfair for the majority of the population to go into lockdown with the few unvaccinated ones and again urged the holdouts to get vaccinated. A national revaccination campaign begins on Monday.