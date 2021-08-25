UrduPoint.com

Austria Plans To Discuss Afghanistan With Central Asian Countries Next Week - Schallenberg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 04:10 PM

Austria Plans to Discuss Afghanistan With Central Asian Countries Next Week - Schallenberg

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Austria plans to discuss Afghanistan, including the issue of refugees, with Central Asian countries next week, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Wednesday.

"Our position on hosting migrants is very clear ...

I think we need to support people in transit countries. Next week we will have contacts with neighboring countries - Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan. And European states can provide them with great help and support amid the situation in Afghanistan," Schallenberg said during a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Austria Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Refugee Asia

Recent Stories

"Still undergoing treatment, " Malala recounts the ..

"Still undergoing treatment, " Malala recounts the damage caused to her body by ..

25 minutes ago
 Advisory for farmers regarding sugarcane's cultiva ..

Advisory for farmers regarding sugarcane's cultivation

2 minutes ago
 UK Pressing for UN Security Council Meeting on Afg ..

UK Pressing for UN Security Council Meeting on Afghanistan - Raab

2 minutes ago
 South Korea Urges Russia to Play Constructive Role ..

South Korea Urges Russia to Play Constructive Role in Peninsula Peace Process - ..

2 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 FM arrives in Uzbekistan to discuss evolving Afgha ..

FM arrives in Uzbekistan to discuss evolving Afghan situation

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.