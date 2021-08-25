Austria Plans to Discuss Afghanistan With Central Asian Countries Next Week - Schallenberg

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Austria plans to discuss Afghanistan, including the issue of refugees, with Central Asian countries next week, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Wednesday.

"Our position on hosting migrants is very clear ...

I think we need to support people in transit countries. Next week we will have contacts with neighboring countries - Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan. And European states can provide them with great help and support amid the situation in Afghanistan," Schallenberg said during a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.