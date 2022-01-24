Austria Plans to Evacuate Diplomats From Kiev If Situation Worsens - Foreign Minister

Austria has plans to evacuate its diplomats from Kiev, but it will happen only if the situation in Ukraine worsens, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Austria has plans to evacuate its diplomats from Kiev, but it will happen only if the situation in Ukraine worsens, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday.

"Of course, we have plans to evacuate the embassies in Kiev, but so far we have not started this because it is very important for us right now, in this phase, to have a maximum presence there.

If the dangerous situation and risks change, which we are monitoring closely, appropriate steps will be taken," Schallenberg said upon arriving in Brussels for an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.