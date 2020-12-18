Austria Plans to Impose 3rd Strict Lockdown Over COVID Since March From Dec. 26 - Reports

Austria is planning to introduce the third strict lockdown in 2020 to curb the spread of the coronavirus starting December 26, national media reported on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Austria is planning to introduce the third strict lockdown in 2020 to curb the spread of the coronavirus starting December 26, national media reported on Friday.

Earlier in December, Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said that the authorities intended to avoid toughening coronavirus-related restrictions during Christmas and New Year.

According to the OE24 broadcaster, the government will hold a video conference with regional heads on Friday and announce later in the day the third lockdown, which is set to last until January 11 or January 18.

The Austrian government introduced tougher stay-at-home measures � the second lockdown since the outbreak in March � from November 17 until December 6. In early December, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that the strict coronavirus lockdown had proven effective, and it would be abandoned as scheduled. Austrian authorities also decided to start mass testing on December 4 to "save" Christmas. Vaccination is planned to begin on December 27.