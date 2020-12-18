UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria Plans To Impose 3rd Strict Lockdown Over COVID Since March From Dec. 26 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 05:38 PM

Austria Plans to Impose 3rd Strict Lockdown Over COVID Since March From Dec. 26 - Reports

Austria is planning to introduce the third strict lockdown in 2020 to curb the spread of the coronavirus starting December 26, national media reported on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Austria is planning to introduce the third strict lockdown in 2020 to curb the spread of the coronavirus starting December 26, national media reported on Friday.

Earlier in December, Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said that the authorities intended to avoid toughening coronavirus-related restrictions during Christmas and New Year.

According to the OE24 broadcaster, the government will hold a video conference with regional heads on Friday and announce later in the day the third lockdown, which is set to last until January 11 or January 18.

The Austrian government introduced tougher stay-at-home measures � the second lockdown since the outbreak in Marchfrom November 17 until December 6. In early December, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that the strict coronavirus lockdown had proven effective, and it would be abandoned as scheduled. Austrian authorities also decided to start mass testing on December 4 to "save" Christmas. Vaccination is planned to begin on December 27.

Related Topics

Christmas Austria January March November December 2020 Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White House’s Deputy Na ..

1 minute ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

16 minutes ago

Facebook, Apple lock horns over iOS app tracking t ..

28 minutes ago

China to greatly develop digital economy, increase ..

3 minutes ago

Profiteers fined of Rs 319,400 in Sahiwal

3 minutes ago

Nearly 6 in 10 UK Citizens Back Making Weekly Rais ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.