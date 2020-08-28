Austria Plans to Make Strategic Partnership Agreements With Israel, UAE - Chancellor

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Austria intends to enter into strategic partnership agreements with several countries, including Israel, the United Arab Emirates and South Korea, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.

Kurz noted the importance of international cooperation by citing the experience of his own country, which managed to swiftly react to the COVID-19 outbreak because of an active information exchange with countries that experienced the virus early on.

"We want to make agreements on strategic partnership with countries like Australia, Israel, the UAE, Switzerland, or South Korea in order to maintain a political exchange with them as well as to promote economic and scientific cooperation, to support the exchange of people via youth exchange programs," Kurz said at a press conference.

The chancellor added that the Austrian federal government had decided to continue strengthening and institutionalizing international exchange with small and mid-level countries that possess the same high levels of innovation and the economy as Austria.