UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria Plans To Reopen Border With Germany From June 15: Media

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 02:27 PM

Austria plans to reopen border with Germany from June 15: media

The Austrian government reached an agreement with Germany to reopen the border as early as June 15, the country's tourism minister told local media on Wednesday

VIENNA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Austrian government reached an agreement with Germany to reopen the border as early as June 15, the country's tourism minister told local media on Wednesday.

"From June 15, the opening of the border between Germany and Austria will be possible," Elisabeth Koestinger told radio station O1.

A two-step plan to ease travel restrictions between the two countries, which has been enacted since mid-March because of the coronavirus, was agreed on by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, said Koestinger.

Also on Wednesday, the European Commission is expected to recommend a phased approach for European countries to reopening borders between mutually low-impacted areas to boost tourism.

On Friday, Kurz said that the opening of the border between his country and Germany after the coronavirus lockdown was getting closer.

"At present, the infection rates of the coronavirus in Austria are lower than in Germany. Therefore I also assume that the border with Germany will open before the summer," said the chancellor at a press conference.

Earlier last week, Austria extended border controls with its neighboring countries, including Italy, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, the Czech Republic and Slovakia until May 31 due to the coronavirus.

Related Topics

German Germany Austria Italy Czech Republic Slovakia Switzerland Liechtenstein Angela Merkel May June Border Media From Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah named in men’s central contract list ..

6 minutes ago

Naseem Shah named in men's central contract list f ..

2 minutes ago

Anti Narcotics Force seizes huge quantity of opium ..

2 minutes ago

Gangster among 5 arrested in Mianwali

2 minutes ago

Zardari says Imran Khan is following Musharraf's f ..

24 minutes ago

Maduro Extends COVID-19 Related State of Emergency ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.