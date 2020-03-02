UrduPoint.com
Austria Plans To Send Border Police To Help Greece Stop Migrants - Interior Ministry

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Monday that his country planned to send border police to help Greece stem the flow of migrants after Turkey decided to open its borders to allow refugees from Syria's Idlib to flee into Europe

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Monday that his country planned to send border police to help Greece stem the flow of migrants after Turkey decided to open its borders to allow refugees from Syria's Idlib to flee into Europe.

"We must be clearly focused on stopping people at the external border," Nehammer told Austria's OE24 broadcaster, stating that border police officers were getting ready to go assist their Greek counterparts.

The minister added that a number of measures would be taken to also protect the Austrian borders.

Fighting in Idlib, which shares a border with Turkey, escalated last week after jihadists attacked Syrian government troops, prompting clashes in which over 30 Turkish personnel died. The violence has prompted a new wave of Syrian refugees to flee to neighboring countries, including Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that his country, which was not receiving adequate and timely assistance from the EU, was opening its borders with Europe to Syrian refugees.

