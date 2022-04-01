Austria Pledges $11Mln in Aid for Moldova as Ukrainian Refugee Influx Continues

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg promised 10 million Euros ($11 million) in humanitarian aid and spending to Moldova on Friday amid the Ukrainian refugee exodus.

"We will donate 5 million euros worth of humanitarian aid and another 5 million as a financial aid package," he told a press conference in the Moldovan capital Chisinau.

Schallenberg said that his visit to Moldova, alongside the Czech and Slovakian foreign ministers, sent a message of support to the impoverished European country hosting more than 390,000 Ukrainian refugees, according to UN figures.

Austria has airlifted 300 Ukrainians from Moldova as part of an EU effort to share out refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine. Another flight is scheduled for Saturday.