Austria Police Raid Dozens Of 'Islamist-linked' Addresses

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 02:01 PM

Austria police raid dozens of 'Islamist-linked' addresses

Ustrian police launched raids on more than 60 addresses allegedly linked to radical Islamists in four different regions Monday, with orders given for 30 suspects to be questioned, prosecutors said

Vienna (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Austrian police launched raids on more than 60 addresses allegedly linked to radical Islamists in four different regions Monday, with orders given for 30 suspects to be questioned, prosecutors said.

The Styria region prosecutors' office said in a statement it was "carrying out investigations against more than 70 suspects and against several associations which are suspected of belonging to and supporting the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas organisations".

It stressed "the operation has no connection to the terror attack in Vienna of November 2".

