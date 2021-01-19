UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria Probes Coronavirus Vaccine 'queue-jumping'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 10:50 PM

Austria probes coronavirus vaccine 'queue-jumping'

Authorities in Austria said Tuesday that they are looking into reports of alleged queue-jumping, including by several mayors, in the government's coronavirus vaccination programme

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Authorities in Austria said Tuesday that they are looking into reports of alleged queue-jumping, including by several mayors, in the government's coronavirus vaccination programme.

Under Austria's phased vaccine rollout, priority has been given to residents and staff at elderly care homes, where vaccinations began earlier this month.

But there has been widespread frustration at the perceived slow progress so far.

According to the allegations, a number of elderly care homes across the country have administered shots to people not classed as priority, such as caregivers' relatives, local politicians, and local municipal employees.

The public prosecutor's office of the Carinthia province said it was probing at least one case where the management of one elderly care home allegedly ordered excess vaccines to be given to people who were not yet eligible in return for a donation.

A doctor responsible for administering shots at an elderly care home in Feldkirch in the western province of Vorarlberg told a newspaper that she had declined to vaccinate the mayor, Wolfgang Matt.

But he ended up getting a shot, anyway, despite "so many people standing outside who would have needed it more urgently," the Vorarlberger Nachrichten newspaper quoted her as saying.

Matt denied any wrongdoing in a statement on Tuesday, saying that no one else had been waiting for leftover doses.

Mayors across the country defended being vaccinated, some claiming they had had heart surgery, relatives who live in elderly homes, or simply because they are considered essential workers.

At an elderly care home in Vienna, 13 leftover vaccines were administered to nuns and a priest living nearby, as well as to an intern and relatives of staff members, according to local media reports.

Health ministry guidelines state that any leftover doses -- for instance when a resident unexpectedly falls ill and can no longer be vaccinated -- should be given to individuals over the age of 80 living nearby.

Experts say it is not clear whether any of these cases constituted criminal offences.

While Austria escaped the worst of the first wave of the pandemic, it has struggled to cope with the second wave and is currently in its third lockdown.

Over the weekend, the government extended the current shutdown by two weeks to February 8 as part of measures to try to contain new, apparently more contagious strains of the novel coronavirus.

Related Topics

Doctor Vienna Progress Austria Turkish Lira February Criminals Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Consumer Confidence Index at highest level since 2 ..

7 minutes ago

Custodian of Eidgah Sharif condoles death of Rehma ..

2 minutes ago

Pompeo Accuses China of Committing Genocide Agains ..

2 minutes ago

US Senate Leader Says Trump, Other Powerful People ..

2 minutes ago

Iodine solution can completely inactivate Covid-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Former Italian Prime Minister Renzi Accuses Conte ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.