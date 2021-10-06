Austria prosecutors raid offices of ruling party

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vienna, Oct 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Austria's ruling People's Party (OeVP) said it had been targeted by raids from prosecutors on Wednesday morning, with local media reporting that offices in the chancellery were among those searched.

Deputy OeVP general secretary Gaby Schwarz confirmed the prosecutors' actions but did not confirm who was being investigated, saying only that raids were "for show" and that "accusations were constructed over events that date back as far as five years".

According to Die Presse newspaper, raids also took place in the chancellery and targeted several employees of OeVP Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

The newspaper reported that the raids related to possible corruption offences in the publication of adverts and opinion polls in the Oesterreich daily.

Kurz himself is suspected of being an accessory to the offences, it added.

Kurz began his second term as chancellor in January 2020 at the head of a coalition with the Green party.

His previous government, a coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe), fell apart spectactularly in May 2019 over the so-called "Ibiza-gate" corruption scandal.

After ex-FPOe chief Heinz-Christian Strache was caught on camera appearing to offer public contracts in exchange for campaign help for the FPOe, investigators launched several sprawling investigations into alleged corruption in Austrian politics.

Some of these have targeted high-ranking OeVP politicians, such as Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel.

Kurz himself is under investigation on suspicion of making false statements to a parliamentary committee on corruption, though he has not been charged.