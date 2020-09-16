Austria Ready to Act as Mediator in Settlement of Conflict in Eastern Ukraine - Kurz

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Austria is ready to contribute to the settlement of the conflict in Eastern Ukraine, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday.

Kurz mentioned that he often visited Ukraine, including its eastern regions, during the time of his service as a foreign minister in 2017, when Austria held chairmanship in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

"Therefore, we understand the issue well, and if there is an opportunity to contribute, we are always ready. Of course, the decision is up to the Russian and Ukrainian sides, but we are ready to contribute at any time," Kurz said.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government and proclaimed independence from the country. A ceasefire deal between warring parties was signed in Minsk a year later following talks brokered by the leaders of the Normandy four states. Despite this agreement, sporadic fighting still continues in Donbas.