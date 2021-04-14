UrduPoint.com
Austria Ready To Host Possible Putin-Biden Meeting - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 12:50 AM

Austria Ready to Host Possible Putin-Biden Meeting - Foreign Ministry

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Austria is always ready to become a platform for high-level negotiations, the Austrian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik, commenting on the possibility of holding a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden.

"We have seen media reports. If Russia and the United States decide to hold a summit at the presidential level, it is commendable.

The decision on whether such a summit takes place, when and where, depends on both countries," the ministry said.

"Of course, Austria is always at the disposal for high-level negotiations of any kind," the ministry stressed.

Earlier, the White House said that Biden had offered Putin a summit in the coming months in a third country. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that it was too early to talk about the venue of the possible summit.

